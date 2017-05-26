Sextuplets born to couple trying to conceive for 17 years

After 17 years of trying to have children, a Nigerian couple welcomed sextuplets earlier this month at a Virginia hospital, WTVR reported.

The three girls and three boys were successfully delivered by cesarean section at VCU Medical Center in Richmond on May 11 by a 40-person team, according to VCU News. Ajibola Taiwo, a native of western Nigeria, was 30 weeks and two days pregnant when she gave birth, VCU News reported.

The babies ranged in weight from 1 pound, 10 ounces to 2 pounds, 15 ounces, WTVR reported.

The father, Adeboye Taiwo, said the moment was a long time in the making. The were overcome with joy when they saw four heartbeats at their first ultrasound in November. It was not until January when they arrived at VCU Medical Center that they learned they were expecting sextuplets, VCU News reported.

"I was excited," Adeboye told WTVR. "For the very first time we were expecting."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the nearly 4 million live births in the United States in 2015, only 24 were quintuplets or other higher-order births.

Ajibola Taiwo was discharged from the hospital May 18, VCU News reported. The babies remain in intensive care.