Severed toe stolen from hotel bar, employees ‘furious’ over the theft

A hotel bar in Canada is putting its foot down after its severed human toe was stolen.

The Downtown Hotel in Yukon serves the infamous “Sourtoe Cocktail,” which is a shot of whiskey with a human toe floating inside.

Those who drink the shot are supposed to let the toe touch their lips, but aren’t allowed to take it as a souvenir, according to the CBC.

But on Saturday, a Quebec man boasting about wanting to steal the toe apparently did just that, according to the hotel.

“We are furious,” Terry Lee, the bar’s “Toe Captain,” said in a news release. “Toes are very hard to come by.”

Lee said, while the bar does have backup toes, “we really need this one back.”

BREAKING: Doofus steals sourtoe cocktail toe, becomes Yukon's most wanted. pic.twitter.com/ou73bHWY2W — big sled no dogs (@chriswindeyer) June 20, 2017

The hotel filed a police report and even believe they know who the thief is and so do the police. Now it’s just a matter of getting the toe returned.

The news release said that "unless the toe is returned safe," the hotel plans to pursue charges and a $2,500 fine against the thief.

