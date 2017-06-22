Severed toe stolen from hotel bar, employees ‘furious’ over the theft

A hotel bar in Canada is putting its foot down after its severed human toe was stolen.
The Downtown Hotel in Yukon serves the infamous “Sourtoe Cocktail,” which is a shot of whiskey with a human toe floating inside.
Those who drink the shot are supposed to let the toe touch their lips, but aren’t allowed to take it as a souvenir, according to the CBC.
But on Saturday, a Quebec man boasting about wanting to steal the toe apparently did just that, according to the hotel.
“We are furious,” Terry Lee, the bar’s “Toe Captain,” said in a news release. “Toes are very hard to come by.”
Lee said, while the bar does have backup toes, “we really need this one back.”
BREAKING: Doofus steals sourtoe cocktail toe, becomes Yukon's most wanted. pic.twitter.com/ou73bHWY2W— big sled no dogs (@chriswindeyer) June 20, 2017
The hotel filed a police report and even believe they know who the thief is and so do the police. Now it’s just a matter of getting the toe returned.
The news release said that "unless the toe is returned safe," the hotel plans to pursue charges and a $2,500 fine against the thief.
Read more here.
Here's Yukon News alum @jacsrons with a nifty explainer on sourtoe safety: https://t.co/zkzUcPCkuj— big sled no dogs (@chriswindeyer) June 22, 2017
The Sourtoe Cocktail in Dawson City, Yukon #northof35 #yukon #dawsoncity #sourtoecocktail pic.twitter.com/RrR0ga5pwB— North of 35 (@Northof35GP) May 27, 2017
