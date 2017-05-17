Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.

Sen. Thom Tillis, (R-North Carolina), collapsed while running a race in Washington on Wednesday morning, but let people know he is doing ok after being transported to a hospital.
Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge, an annual three-mile race held in the southeast part of D.C.
Media reports showed Tillis, 56, on the ground. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
There were reports that Tillis was unconscious and had received CPR. He denied those reports.
I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017
"Hey everybody, I'm fine," Tillis said from a hospital bed. "Just running, and about two and a half miles in got overheated. No CPR, no special measures.
"See you back on the Hill."
