GE to sell off more than $20 billion in assets: What's really going on?

General Electric announced a set of sweeping changes Monday geared toward bettering the company’s future.

GE announced it will sell off more than $20 billion in company assets over the next two years. The sell-off will include assets in transportation, industrial solutions, current and lighting and at least 10 other areas.

The changes will help to create a “simpler, more focused GE,” according to a report released to investors Monday morning. The report shows that GE will double down on its aviation, power and health care device businesses in order to improve the company’s cash flow, the report states.

The company also announced that next month it will cut its dividend in half, from 24 cents to 12 cents per share. GE’s dividend had grown too large compared to the amount of money the company was bringing in, according to the report.

