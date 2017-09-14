Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that several Central Florida counties have been declared a federal disaster area following the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. >> More Irma coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post That means residents can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA. Brevard County Homeowners, renters and business owners can apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. Assistance for eligible survivors can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses or funeral and burial costs. >> Irma recovery: How to apply for financial help Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations. >> Read more trending news Survivors should contact their insurance company to file their insurance claim. FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments. However, those without insurance or those who may be underinsured may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled. Flagler County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. Lake County FEMA expanded the list of counties late Wednesday to include Lake County. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. Marion County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. Orange County Orange County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. Osceola County Osceola County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. Polk County Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. People will need to provide their Social Security number, daytime phone number, current mailing address, zip code of the damaged property and insurance information. >> Hurricane Irma aftermath: Beware disaster relief donation scams, official says Once all that information is given, people will be able to look up their claim on FEMA’s website. Hurricane Irma hit Central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning and brought downed trees, power lines, power outages, flooding and other damage. Seminole County Seminole County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. Sumter County FEMA expanded the list of counties late Wednesday. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. Volusia County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.