See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Irma

9:30 a.m. update The eye of Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cudjoe Key at 9:10 a.m. as a Category 4 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Irma continues to have maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is moving north-northwest at 8 mph, the NHC said. A tornado warning has been issued through 9:45 a.m. for portions of Brevard County, including Palm Bay, Melbourne and West Melbourne. Download: Free WFTV weather app Tornado Warning including Palm Bay FL, Melbourne FL, West Melbourne FL until 9:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/tFRE831uOP — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 10, 2017 Live: Click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News if you lose your power Big Pine Key, Summerland Key and Cudjoe Key in the eye of Hurricane #Irma. Do not venture outside https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb @NWS @NOAA pic.twitter.com/0qlPQqG7Zi — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017 Read: Central Florida could see tornadoes Sunday, Monday Wind gusts of 106 mph were reported at Big Pine Key's National Key Deer Refuge. Officials said three people died Sunday afternoon in weather-related car crashes in Florida. Download the free WFTV weather app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on the storm's progression. Read more hurricane stories in the Eye on the Tropics section . Read: Hurricane Irma: How to use the internet during the storm when your internet is down 8 a.m. update The eye of Hurricane Irma is about to make landfall in the lower Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning. Irma, which continues to have maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, is moving north-northwest at 8 mph and is about 20 miles east-southeast of Key West and about 110 miles south of Naples, the NHC said. Live: Click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News if you lose your power Tornado watches remain in effect for Osceola and Brevard counties through noon. Most of Central Florida is under a hurricane warning. Officials said three people died Sunday afternoon in weather-related car crashes in Florida. Read: Hurricane Irma: How to use the internet during the storm when your internet is down One of the victims was killed while driving a truck in storm-strength winds in the Florida Keys, officials said. Download the free WFTV weather app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on the storm's progression. Read more hurricane stories in the Eye on the Tropics section . Read: FEMA releases list of disaster rumors, facts, scams 7 a.m. update The eye of Hurricane Irma is about to make landfall near Key West and Marathon as a Category 4 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning. Irma, which continues to have maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, is moving northwest at 8 mph, the NHC said. A tornado watch has been issued for Osceola and Brevard counties through noon, and most of Central Florida is under a hurricane warning. Live: Click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News if you lose your power IRMA is about to make its FIRST US LANFALL right near KEY WEST & MARATHON... Live on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/SOcftldLZX — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 10, 2017 Read: FEMA releases list of disaster rumors, facts, scams These are your winds tonight! HURRICANE & TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS IMMINENT. Stay inside. Be safe. See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/Lm4G53LDmN — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 10, 2017 Read: Central Florida could see tornadoes Sunday, Monday Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said Irma will move toward Florida's west coast Sunday. 'The center may go more inland or stay just offshore,' Shields said. 'But either way, hurricane and tropical storm conditions are imminent and the tornado threat stays high.' Shields said he expects numerous trees to topple and widespread power outages to occur throughout Central Florida on Sunday. 'It will be like (Hurricane) Charley, but in more counties,' he said. 'On Monday afternoon, (conditions) will be improving, but please be careful after the storm with the debris and wires down.' Download the free WFTV weather app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on the storm's progression. Read more hurricane stories in the Eye on the Tropics section . Read: Hurricane Irma: How to use the internet during the storm when your internet is down 5 a.m. Sunday update The eye of Hurricane Irma is about to move across the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday. Irma, which has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, is moving northwest at 8 mph about 40 miles south-southeast of Key West and 140 miles south of Naples, the NHC said. Live: Click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News if you lose your power TORNADO WARNING BREVARD COUNTY UNTIL 5:45 AM. BE IN LOWEST LEVEL AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LIVE ON 9. pic.twitter.com/1Id0myeraM — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 10, 2017 Read: Hurricane Irma: Curfew information A tornado warning has been issued for southeast Brevard County, including Palm Bay, Grant-Valkaria and Micco, until 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Residents should take shelter and stay away from windows. Download the free WFTV weather app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on the storm's progression. Read more hurricane stories in the Eye on the Tropics section . Download: Free WFTV weather app Read: Hurricane Irma: How to use the internet during the storm when your internet is down LATEST TRACK: No big changes - tropical storm & hurricnae conditions on the way for Centrasl Florida. Live on 9! pic.twitter.com/7nFUbmFIxA — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 10, 2017 Read: See how SeaWorld, zoos are preparing for Hurricane Irma