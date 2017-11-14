Secret SpaceX launch may produce sonic boom

SpaceX's top secret launch, code-named Zuma, is set for Wednesday night. The launch window opens at 8 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
SpaceX sent an advisory Wednesday warning that this launch could trigger a sonic boom, which residents of Brevard, Orange, Osceola Seminole and Volusia counties may experience. Hearing the sonic boom will depend on weather conditions across the region.
The new nine-engine rocket will launch from pad 39A and will take the secret payload to a low orbit. Falcon 9 rocket will return to Landing Zone 1 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Prior to this mission SpaceX has landed the first stage booster at Landing Zone 1 seven times.
The Zuma mission will be SpaceX's 17 launch this year.
The engines were ignited for testing purposes early Saturday evening at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. This is a customary step in all SpaceXlaunch campaigns.
Cumulus clouds could be the main restrictions for the launch, which is given a 70 percent chance of being a “go."
If necessary, the next window will be on Thursday evening. We will stream the launch live here on wftv.com/watch-live and on Facebook Live.
