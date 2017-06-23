Second couple comes forward saying they were duped by wedding planner

More victims of a wedding planner accused of duping a bride out of thousands of dollars are coming forward with similar allegations.

>> Read more trending news

Melissa and Nick’s wedding plans started with a bad feeling.

The couple did not want to give their last name.

"It was honestly a blessing from God that, like, I saw the red flags immediately at the tasting. I was like, ‘This is not going to work out,’” Melissa said.

>> Read: Wedding planner takes $17K from Orlando couple but plans nothing, deputies say

The engaged couple hired Angel Jones with Angel's Dream Events to plan the most important day of their lives.

But the first time they met with Jones, Melissa said the wedding planner acted unprofessional by insulting the vendors and her choice of decorations.

"I left there crying,” Melissa said.

She fired Jones the day after hiring her, expecting to get back $1,000 they paid up front.

She said the contract they signed offered a refund up until 21 days before the wedding, but Melissa and Nick never saw that money again.

"I'm glad somebody finally spoke out," Melissa said.

She contacted Channel 9 after hearing the story about the Wilsons, who said Jones took $17,000 from them and left them with nothing three days before the event.

"I think we all probably would agree that we want her to go to jail,” said Melissa.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The website and Facebook page for Angel's Dream Events were recently taken down, and her phone number was disconnected.