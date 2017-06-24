SeaWorld under investigation by two federal agencies

SeaWorld is under investigation by two federal agencies who subpoenaed statements made by the company and its executives on or before August 2014 regarding the impact of the “Blackfish Documentary,” according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings published Friday.

The theme-park company reports receiving subpoenas in June from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an investigation into statements about the 2013 anti-captivity documentary “and trading in the Company’s securities.”



The filing also indicates the company received similar subpoenas from the SEC, although it is unclear when those were received.

“The Company has cooperated with these government inquiries and intends to continue to cooperate with any government requests or inquiries,” the filing says.

The filing also indicates the company’s board of directors formed a special committee with legal counsel to determine how to handle these investigations on June 16, two days after the company’s shareholder meeting.

The full SEC disclosure reads as follows: