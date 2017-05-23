Ohio authorities are digging in a backyard at a home in metro Dayton, searching for a woman who disappeared in 2010.

Cold case investigators believe Nikki Lyn Forrest, 19, may be buried in the back of a home in Troy where she once lived with her boyfriend.

“We’re digging,” Troy police Detective Captain Jeff Kunkleman said. “We have information that at the time close to her disappearance she was at this residence.”

Forrest’s aunt and uncle, Dan and Mickey Langston, of Troy, were at the home as the search for Forrest or clues in her disappearance continued Tuesday.

“I hope she is preferably found alive and comes home, or if she’s not living I would like them to find her and give her a proper burial and service,” Mickey Langston said.

Kunkleman said Tuesday’s search was prompted by new information Dayton cold case investigators received from new interviews and re-interviews of people.

Kunkleman said the backyard search was focused on an area that would have been below a shed.

He said “human remain,” or cadaver dogs helped to narrow down the search. Kunkleman also said the current property owner has been cooperating.

“We want to bring some closure to the family if we can,” Kunkleman said. “If we don’t find her we want to eliminate this residence as a possibility.”

Mickey Langston said her niece was an upbeat and carefree person.

“She had a lot of boyfriends and she was just looking for love and that’s what I’m afraid led to all this,” Langston said.

Forrest was four months pregnant when she disappeared in June of 2010.

