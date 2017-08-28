Renee Sloan, the wife of American actor and television director Scott Baio, is a target of widespread social media backlash after she told the mother of a Sandy Hook victim, "Maybe your children are in a better place."

On Thursday, the former "Happy Days" actor retweeted a conspiracy theory picture that suggested the mother of Vicki Soto, a teacher murdered in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school, in Newton, Connecticut, and the mother of Charlottesville, Virginia, victim Heather Heyer were portrayed by an actress.

The conspiracy theory photo implies that both deaths may have been faked. Baio soon apologized.

In retrospect, I wish I had thought longer about retweeting that conspiracy photo. I shouldn't have sent it. It was wrong. #Baio — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 25, 2017

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana, was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, called Baio out on his insensitivity.

I called him out for making fun of grieving mothers. He blocked me. We have more courage in one pinky. #ScottBaio #Newtown #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/nAdqtt9VOE — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 25, 2017

On Saturday morning, Baio’s wife gave an update to her Twitter followers on a recent surgery she underwent, writing that there was a “scary set back….transfusion and now bed rest.”

Marquez-Greene replied and said, “Sure hope no one makes fun of you or suggests you’re acting... Instead? I will say god bless you and best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Baio’s wife responded: “I’m sorry 4 your loss @Nelba_MG however, maybe your children are in a better place. Your ugliness knows no bounds! I’ll pray for you.”

