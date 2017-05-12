Scorpion delays United flight out of Houston 

For the second time in less than a month, a scorpion has impacted a United Airlines flight out of Houston, WKTR reported.

Flight 1035 from Houston to Quito, Ecuador, was delayed for more than three hours at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday after reports of a scorpion crawling from a passenger’s clothes, FlightAware reported. Passengers were placed onto a different airplane and took off for Central America three hours, 26 minutes later.

In a separate incident on April 14, a United passenger was stung by a scorpion after it fell from an overhead bin. That flight was bound from Houston for Calgary, Alberta.

United reported that nobody was stung during Thursday’s flight. In a statement, the airline said: “Houston to Quito Flight 1035 returned to the gate after a scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing. Paramedics at the gate immediately examined the customer and determined that he had not been stung. The customer declined further medical treatment and, as a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged. We provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the delay and the flight, with the customer aboard, has departed for Quito.”

It’s not clear how the scorpion got on the plane. WKTR reported.

The captain of my flight just told us it's a scorpion on the plane???!!!!! Good job United! 😡🤔 — Daniel Dueñas (@DanielDue19) May 12, 2017