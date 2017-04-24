Scam alert: $50 Lowe’s Mother’s Day coupon scam on Facebook

A Facebook scam is making its rounds on the internet targeting Lowe’s Home Improvements.
The Facebook post claims that Lowe’s is offering $50-off coupons for Mother’s Day. When clicking on the Facebook post, a user-friendly survey will appear on a website that resembles Lowe’s website. However, this fraudulent page is a scam and looking to steal your information. Those who participate have no chance of getting a gift card.
That $50 off Lowe’s coupon on Facebook is fake: https://t.co/D3NCF8L8jE #KAKEnews pic.twitter.com/Oz8UOqSxcM— KAKE News (@KAKEnews) April 24, 2017
There is a survey linked to the scam that reads:
Congratulations!
You have been selected to take part in our short survey to have a chance to get $50 Coupon!
We only have 332 coupons remaining so hurry up!
1/3: Have you ever been at Lowe’s?
- Yes
- No
- Don’t remember
Customers are also looking to Lowe’s and asking whether the coupon is valid.
Lowe’s said the offer is a phishing scam to gather personal information and they aren’t affiliated with the fraudsters in any way.
Please be careful when responding to any pop-up ad either online or via social media; as, more often than not, the offer of gift cards or other prizes to customer’s in the guise of a specific company are set up to get your personal information for nefarious purposes.
The scam also requires victims to pass it to their friends, officials say.
Here are some tips to help you avoid online coupon scams, according to the Better Business Bureau:
- Check out who is offering the coupon.
- Verify whether the coupon is legit by visiting the company’s website.
- Be cautious of pop-up offers.
- Read the fine print.
- Watch out for a reward that’s too good to be true. Pay attention to having to enter personal information to win a gift card.
- Check to see if the coupon is honored by the store.
- Be wary of required phone calls.
- Don’t fall for phony coupons via e-mail.
