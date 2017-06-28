Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 87
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 87° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Sausage helps bring missing pups home
Close

Sausage helps bring missing pups home

Sausage helps bring missing pups home
Photo Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
File photo

Sausage helps bring missing pups home

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

CUMBRIA, U.K. -  Drones couldn’t do it, and neither could 120 searchers. But the smell of cooking sausages was apparently the key to bringing two lost dogs home.

John Hampson was on a walk with his family’s two miniature schnauzers when the dogs ran off in thick fog on Red Pike fell near Buttermere, Cumbria, U.K.

>> Read more trending news

Liz and Graham Hampson, John’s parents, reached out to mountain rescue crews, friends and family to help find their beloved pets, The Telegraph reported.

Post by The Telegraph.

Despite the search crews and the use of drones to help find the dogs, they came up empty.

So in a last ditch effort and after 96 hours of searching, the Hampsons decided to fry up some sausages and camp near where the dogs were last seen, The Telegraph reported.

A few minutes later, the dogs came running out of the woods.

The couple said that it’s their Sunday tradition to have sausage for breakfast, and they told the Telegraph that if there was one food that would draw the pups out of the woods, it would be the breakfast meat.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Body found in locked Walmart bathroom now identified as 29-year-old woman
    Body found in locked Walmart bathroom now identified as 29-year-old woman
    The body of a woman found found Monday inside a bathroom at a Walmart in Oklahoma has been identified, but police still aren’t sure how long she was there. >> Read more trending news Sand Springs police have identified the woman as 29-year-old Katherine Caraway from Muskogee. According to police, employees assumed that the family bathroom was out of order because it was locked. Employees placed an out of order sign on the door Friday and it remained there throughout the weekend. On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom door and found the woman.  Sand Springs Police say their preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the woman's death. They do not know why she was in Sand Springs.  Walmart issued the following statement about the discovery:   'We are saddened by this. We don't know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information.' 
  • Decomposed body found at B&B; troopers say woman dead ‘weeks or months’
    Decomposed body found at B&B; troopers say woman dead ‘weeks or months’
    The badly decomposed body of an elderly guest was found last week in a room at a Pennsylvania bed and breakfast, and investigators in the case said that the woman had been dead for “weeks or months.” Patricia Richey, 80, was a longtime guest of the Harvest Inn Bed & Breakfast in Honesdale. According to the Times-Tribune in Scranton, she moved into the room in 2013 with her daughter, Moira Richey. WNEP-TV reported that Moira Richey is a former police officer with the New York Police Department. Owners Tony and Mary McHugh allowed the mother and daughter to live there, rent-free, because Moira McHugh was a friend of the family, the Times-Tribune reported. The Richeys lived on the third floor, while other guests of the bed and breakfast stayed primarily on the second floor of the home. “For this reason, the owners, Mr. and Mrs. McHugh, could go weeks without going up to the third floor,” a Pennsylvania state trooper wrote in a search warrant application. The last time the McHughs saw Patricia Richey alive was last fall, the Times-Tribune said. At that time, Tony McHugh wanted to get into their room to take out an air conditioner, but Moira McHugh told him she wanted to clean the room up first. “Moira Richey is described as a pack rat,” the trooper wrote, according to the newspaper. “The air conditioner was finally removed, and that was the last time Mr. McHugh saw Patricia Richey.” >> Read more trending news The application indicated that Moira Richey asked to move to a new room several months ago, telling her landlords that her mother kept the room they shared too warm. Several times since then, Tony McHugh tried to do maintenance or put in a new air conditioner in Patricia Richey’s room, but her daughter would give him excuses as to why he couldn’t go into the room. Related: Body found in locked Walmart bathroom identified as 29-year-old woman The McHughs gave Moira Richey an ultimatum last week, and just before Tony McHugh was scheduled to do the necessary maintenance on Friday, she went downstairs and told the couple something was wrong with her mother. “Mrs. McHugh asked if she was sick or dead,” the search warrant application read, according to the Times-Tribune. “Moira Richey said she didn’t know, but (her mother) wasn’t breathing.” Mary McHugh went to the third floor and found Patricia Richey in bed, covered by a bedspread. WNEP-TV reported that an autopsy by the Wayne County coroner was unable to determine Richey’s cause of death or officially identify the body because of the advanced decomposition. It was not immediately clear if Moira Richey would face charges, but the case remains under investigation.
  • Fireworks recall underway over ‘burn hazard,’ could explode unexpectedly
    Fireworks recall underway over ‘burn hazard,’ could explode unexpectedly
    A fireworks recall is underway just in time for the Fourth of July. >> Read more trending news TNT Fireworks is recalling Red White & Blue Smoke Fireworks, which were sold at Walmart, Target and other stores. The product can explode unexpectedly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “The Blue Ammo Smoke effect could rapidly dispel from the bottom of the tube in an explosive manner posing a burn hazard,” the company said on its website. The pyrotechnics were sold in four states, Ohio, Illinois, Vermont and Wisconsin, between May and this month. The company said it is offering a refund or a replacement for those who bought the defective fireworks.
  • Time magazine asks Trump administration to remove fake covers from golf clubs
    Time magazine asks Trump administration to remove fake covers from golf clubs
    It looks like some fake news snuck its way into some of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs around the country. Time magazine is asking the Trump administration to take down covers of their magazine featuring the president that they say were never actually published.  The Washington Post reports that the fake cover was spotted on a wall at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, showing Trump with his arms crossed with a headline that reads “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!”  (tweet) The authentic-looking cover is dated March 1, 2009 but Time magazine says their real March cover featured actress Kate Winslet and the Trump cover has never been published in any format. (tweet) The fake cover has reportedly been spotted at four resorts owned by Trump. It’s not known who created the cover or if Trump even knew it was fake. The Trump administration has not responded to the report.
  • Police say Narcan prevented them from charging man with DUI
    Police say Narcan prevented them from charging man with DUI
    Roswell police say they couldn’t charge an obviously impaired driver with DUI because officers had to use NARCAN to revive him. Michael Willis told WSBTV’s Mike Petchenik he was driving home from work on June 9 on Highway 92 near Mountain Park Road when he saw a car driving erratically. >>Narcan may be no match for 2 new fentanyl strains “I saw him start driving up on the sidewalk and he was driving on the wrong side of the road on a narrow, two-lane road,” Willis said. “He ran over a couple of road signs, mailboxes. I was really worried he was driving on the sidewalk.” >> Read more trending news  Willis said he and another driver called 911, then boxed in the man, who he said appeared to be laughing while his passenger appeared to be going in and out of consciousness. “My first thought was he was impaired or having some type of emergency that he probably shouldn’t be driving,” said Willis. “He was starting to speed up. He would come up behind me, so I’d speed up a little bit, then he slowed back down. I would slow down just to keep him from speeding through a residential area,” Willis said. Police told Petchenik the driver eventually pulled into the parking lot of Mountain Park Elementary when officers arrived. “It became pretty apparent the driver was under the influence of some type of narcotics where they had to administer NARCAN to the driver to revive him,” said department spokeswoman, Lisa Holland. Holland said both the driver and passenger appeared to be on some kind of drugs. “One couldn’t drive for the other. They were both under the influence and unable to drive a vehicle at that time which is scary to these citizens,” she said. Because of the NARCAN administered to the driver, Holland said police were unable to determine what drugs were in his system in order to charge him with DUI. “They go up to the hospital they are administered other drugs…counteracting measures are put into their system,” she said. Police did charge the unidentified driver with two counts of hit-and-run and he was issued a ticket. “I think it’s upsetting that they can’t be charged just because they were endangering a lot of people,” said Willis. “Had they hit that car head-on along Mountain Park Road it would have been really bad.”
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.