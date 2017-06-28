Sausage helps bring missing pups home

Drones couldn’t do it, and neither could 120 searchers. But the smell of cooking sausages was apparently the key to bringing two lost dogs home.

John Hampson was on a walk with his family’s two miniature schnauzers when the dogs ran off in thick fog on Red Pike fell near Buttermere, Cumbria, U.K.

Liz and Graham Hampson, John’s parents, reached out to mountain rescue crews, friends and family to help find their beloved pets, The Telegraph reported.

Despite the search crews and the use of drones to help find the dogs, they came up empty.

So in a last ditch effort and after 96 hours of searching, the Hampsons decided to fry up some sausages and camp near where the dogs were last seen, The Telegraph reported.

A few minutes later, the dogs came running out of the woods.

The couple said that it’s their Sunday tradition to have sausage for breakfast, and they told the Telegraph that if there was one food that would draw the pups out of the woods, it would be the breakfast meat.