Listen Live
clear-night
75°
H 91
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
75°
Clear
H 91° L 73°
  • clear-night
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
San Antonio firefighter dies in blaze
Close

San Antonio firefighter dies in blaze

San Antonio firefighter dies in blaze
Photo Credit: San Antonio Fire Department
San Antonio Fire Department

San Antonio firefighter dies in blaze

By: WHIO.com Staff
Photo Credit: San Antonio Fire Department

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -  One firefighter was killed and two others were injured in a massive fire at a shopping center in San Antonio on Thursday night. 

>> Read more trending news

More than 60 fire units responded to the blaze after it broke out in the Ingram Park shopping center just after 9 p.m. Thursday, KENS reported. 

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said crews initially entered the shopping center to battle the blaze but were forced to evacuate after parts of the building started to collapse from the intense flames. 

Hood confirmed the death of Scott Deem, a six-year veteran of the department, KENS reported.

“[It’s a] Very rough decision to leave a firefighter behind, and that’s not what we do,” Hood said during a media briefing. “But we had the risk of losing an additional 15 or 20 firefighters if we did not go defensive on the fire.”

Tonight during a 4th alarm blaze we lost a brother Scott Deem. We humbly ask for your prayers for his family at this...

Posted by San Antonio Professional Fire Fighters Association on Thursday, May 18, 2017

The two injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions, KENS reported. Hood said both firefighters are expected to survive. 

Firefighters were seen forming two columns and saluted an ambulance that departed the scene just after midnight Friday morning. 

Fighting back tears during the media briefing, Hood asked for prayers for the fire department. 

“We’re hurting,” he said. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Report: Sweden dropping probe against WikiLeaks founder
    Report: Sweden dropping probe against WikiLeaks founder
    Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations, according to a prosecution statement released Friday. >> Read more trending news  Assange has been seeking refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, CNN reported. Assange, an Australian national, has previously said that he feared that if he left the embassy he could end up being extradited and face the death penalty in the United States over allegations of revealing hundreds of thousands o secret U.S. military and diplomatic documents through WikiLeaks, CNN reported. The move comes ahead of a Stockholm court's examination of a demand by Assange's lawyers that Sweden drop his European arrest warrant, the BBC reported. American authorities have prepared charges to seek Arrange’s arrest, CNN reported, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
  • Free George Thorogood concert, Fringe Festival, and Ace Café opening – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Free George Thorogood concert, Fringe Festival, and Ace Café opening – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley Just one week before the unofficial start of summer, the temperatures are heating up and there is no shortage of good times to be had. icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to talk about some of the best bets for weekend fun. The icFlorida Fun 3: WMMO Downtown Concert Series with George Thorogood & The Destroyers The next installment of WMMO's incredibly popular and FREE Downtown Concert Series features iconic blues act George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Saturday evening at City Commons Plaza. With Thorogood’s signature gravely vocals and gritty guitar licks, the band’s high-energy boogie-blues will have fans grooving all night long to hits such as “I Drink Alone,” “Bad to the Bone,” 'Move It on Over,' 'Who Do You Love?' and many more. 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival The 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival unleashes comedy, creativity and culture on Central Florida live theater fans, with daily performances through May 29th. A most unique cultural event, ‘Fringe’ showcases hundreds of theatrical performances encompassing a wide array of genres and mediums, including theatre, music, dance and art. Ace Café Orlando Grand Opening Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based cafe, makes its debut on Friday. Kick-start the grand opening of the full-throttle, rock ‘n roll destination with a full weekend of action-packed fun, featuring motor-centric dining, shopping, cool cars, hot bikes, live rock ‘n roll music and much more. There is a possibility of rain this weekend. Before you head out check icFlorida’s weekend events forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields. 3 More Fun Things: Dock Jam Seafood Music Festival Orlando Science Center’s Mess Fest! American Muscle Car Show
  • San Antonio firefighter dies in blaze
    San Antonio firefighter dies in blaze
    One firefighter was killed and two others were injured in a massive fire at a shopping center in San Antonio on Thursday night.  >> Read more trending news More than 60 fire units responded to the blaze after it broke out in the Ingram Park shopping center just after 9 p.m. Thursday, KENS reported.  San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said crews initially entered the shopping center to battle the blaze but were forced to evacuate after parts of the building started to collapse from the intense flames.  Hood confirmed the death of Scott Deem, a six-year veteran of the department, KENS reported. “[It’s a] Very rough decision to leave a firefighter behind, and that’s not what we do,” Hood said during a media briefing. “But we had the risk of losing an additional 15 or 20 firefighters if we did not go defensive on the fire.” The two injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions, KENS reported. Hood said both firefighters are expected to survive.  Firefighters were seen forming two columns and saluted an ambulance that departed the scene just after midnight Friday morning.  Fighting back tears during the media briefing, Hood asked for prayers for the fire department.  “We’re hurting,” he said. 
  • New Orleans set to remove Robert E. Lee statue  
    New Orleans set to remove Robert E. Lee statue  
    The fourth and final Confederate-era monument is set to be removed by the city of New Orleans on Friday morning, the Times-Picayune reported.  >> Read more trending news Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue at Lee Circle was erected in 1884.  Streets near the monument were blocked off in preparation for the dismantling, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., CNN reported. In a news release, city officials said demonstrators will have a right to 'peaceful protest' and that 'out of an abundance of caution,' the city will be taking 'extraordinary security measures' to maintain order and protect the workers removing the monument, the Times-Picayune reported. The city started removing the landmarks in late April after the New Orleans City Council voted in 2015 to remove the four Confederate markers, CNN reported. Recent court rulings cleared the way for the monuments to be removed and relocated after spirited public debate. Workers took down a Confederate monument to Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard early Wednesday. Last week, the city removed a 6-foot statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from its pedestal.  An obelisk dedicated to the Battle of Liberty Place, which commemorated whites who tried to topple a biracial post-Civil War government, was dismantled on April 24, the New York Times reported. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will speak Friday afternoon about the city's efforts to remove the four Confederate monuments, the Times-Picayune reported. The statues will be put in storage while the city looks for a suitable place to display them, CNN reported.
  • 6-year-old dies from meningitis, family stunned, left with unanswered questions  
    6-year-old dies from meningitis, family stunned, left with unanswered questions  
      A 6-year-old California boy has died after a bout with meningitis, leaving his grief-stricken and stunned family with unanswered questions about how it could have happened. Jayden Brizuela, an only child, died on Tuesday, but he had been sick since last month, his family told KRON 4 TV. The boy wasn’t diagnosed with bacterial meningitis until last week. >> Read more trending news “He had a cold and he was taken to a pediatrician, and they just prescribed some medication,” the boy’s aunt, Monica Pinheiro Aguilar, told KRON. He was also in and out of urgent care facilities and emergency rooms before he was correctly diagnosed The child seemed to get better, then would relapse, Aguilar said. This went on for several weeks, until he was finally diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, a potentially deadly infection. The family told the news outlet they can’t understand why it took so long and so many medical professionals to correctly identify the illness.     “There should be some type of protocol in hospitals, urgent cares, anywhere,” Aguilar told KRON. “If you take a child in that many times and the child is screaming that they are in pain, you do blood work, you prescribe then some type of medication. You don’t just let them walk out and just give them Tylenol or Motrin.” Aguilar said the family feels like the medical system has failed them. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here There are no other known cases in San Jose, where the family lives, according to county health officials, so it’s unclear how the boy contracted the illness. More than 4,000 cases of bacterial meningitis are diagnosed every year, causing an average 500 deaths a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  A GoFundMe page is raising money for the family’s medical bills and funeral costs.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.