Salvador Dali's body to be exhumed

The body of artist Salvador Dali is set to be exhumed for a paternity suit brought by a woman who claims to be his daughter, news reports state.

Maria Pilar Abel Martínez said her mother, a maid, developed a friendship, and then an affair, with the surrealist painter, according to the BBC.

"The DNA study of the painter's corpse is necessary due to the lack of other biological or personal remains with which to perform the comparative study," the Madrid court order stated, according to the Guardian.

Dali, one of the best known surrealist artists, died in 1989 and is buried in Figueres, Spain, where he was born.

Abel Martínez, a tarot card reader, said her mother told her that Dali was her father.

