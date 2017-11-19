Ryan Seacrest denies inappropriate behavior with stylist

Ryan Seacrest pre-emptively denied an accusation by an anonymous E! hair stylist who said the entertainer acted inappropriately.



“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” Seacrest said Friday. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry.”

Deadline said she was trying to shake him down for money but he declined.

“I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” the “American Idol” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host said in a statement. “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself.”

“I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices,” he said.

Seacrest hosted E! News from 2006 to 2012.