Royals release photo of Princess Charlotte before her 2nd birthday

Princess Charlotte is about to turn 2, and the royal family is marking the occasion by releasing a new photo of the little princess.

Taken by her mother, Katherine the Duchess of Cambridge, the photograph was taken at their home in Norfolk last month, The Telegraph reported.

It was released on the royal family’s official Twitter site, Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

Princess Charlotte has rarely been photographed at public appearances. One of the most recent was a Christmas Day outing to church near her grandparents’, Carole and Michael Middleton, home in the village of Bucklebury, The Telegraph reported.

More photos of Charlotte may be seen in the coming months.

She’s going to be a bridesmaid for her aunt, Pippa Middleton, at her May 20 wedding. Prince George will also have a role as a page boy. William and Katherine will be in attendance.

