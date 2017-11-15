Months before Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is accused of sexually assaulting her in 1977, Beverly Young Nelson was a sophomore at Southside High School — alongside Moore’s future wife, Kayla Kisor, AL.com reports.

“Some people are questioning the yearbook that Beverly Young Nelson showed at her press conference yesterday. Here’s what I know about that particular yearbook,” William Thornton of Alabama Media Group wrote on Twitter.

Although Nelson said she was attending Gadsden High School in December 1977 when she was a waitress at Olde Hickory House, she had attended Southside from 1975 to the summer of 1977. The 16-year-old received her Southside yearbook in the mail that month and brought it with her to the restaurant, where she said Moore sexually assaulted her in a car. In that same yearbook is a picture of her fellow sophomore Kayla Kisor, who went on to marry a man 14 years her senior, Roy Moore.

“This is the copy of that yearbook that is on file at the Southside Public Library. I looked through it yesterday. It came out for the class of 1977, who graduated that summer,” Thornton continued before adding, “That same sophomore class also has a picture of Moore’s future wife, Kayla Kisor.”

During a press conference this week, Nelson went on to reveal an inscription in her yearbook, which she said was Moore’s. The note, which was dated “Christmas 1977,” indicated that it had been written at Olde Hickory House and read, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say ‘Merry Christmas.'”

Moore was 38 years old when he married Kisor, who was 24. According to his autobiography “So Help Me God,” he met her just one year prior at a church Christmas party. He said he had seen her many years before, but did not specify where or how old she was at the time.

The new detail comes as Moore has been accused of pursuing teens when he was in his 30s. In addition to Nelson's allegation, Leigh Corfman said Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore has denied the allegations, but many within his party, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called for him to step down.