Roommate admits fatally stabbing Georgia college student in the heart

On Aug. 27 of last year, Breyana Davis dialed 911 to report a stabbing. Davis had just plunged a knife into the heart of her roommate, a 21-year-old Georgia State University student, and doused him with boiling water at their DeKalb County apartment.

>> Read more trending news

On Monday, Davis, 22, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Charles Rudison, a business major who also worked at a Publix distribution center.

Judge Gregory A. Adams sentenced her to 20 years in prison.

Davis was initially charged with murder, but the district attorney’s office allowed her to plead to the lesser offense after “extensive discussions with the victim’s family,” DA spokeswoman Yvette Jones said.

Rudison’s sister, Karla Jones, had mixed feelings.

“I wish the years were longer,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “but (at) least she's getting punishment for this.”

Jones and the rest of the family were devastated and confounded by the crime.

>> Related: Woman killed, five others hurt in valet parking accident

Rudison, who had met Davis on an online student housing board, died after a night out in downtown Atlanta. Davis, whose attorney could not immediately be reached for comment, left him and another friend at one point and went back to their shared apartment.

Rudison and the other friend were angry with Davis because they had to catch a ride home with a ride-sharing service.

Once they arrived at the apartment, it took only moments for Davis to douse Rudison with boiling water and stab him, a detective testified in a previous hearing.

Even now, the motive for the crime is still mysterious.

Read more here.

