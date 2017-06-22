Ron Howard tapped to direct Han Solo stand-alone film

There’s been a change at the helm for the upcoming stand-alone Han Solo feature film.
Earlier this week, the original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, left the production. Lord and Miller are best known for “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.
It was announced Thursday that Oscar-winning director Ron Howard will direct the Han Solo project.
Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement, saying:
At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago. With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.
One of Howard’s early roles was in George Lucas’ “American Graffiti.” He also directed for Lucasfilms before working on “Willow,” as well as, “Apollo 13” and Best Picture-and Best Director-winner “A Beautiful Mind.”
The film is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2018.
The next feature film installment, “Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi,” will be in theaters on Dec. 15.
