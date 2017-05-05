Roller coaster riders rescued after cars get stuck on track

Nineteen people had the ride of their lifetime at an Oklahoma City amusement park when their roller coaster ride came to an unexpected stop.

Firefighters had to climb up to pluck each of the 19 riders from atop the Silver Bullet coaster at Frontier City amusement park Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

The ride became stuck at about 11:30 a.m. local time. The last person was removed from the train just after 1 p.m.

Fire crews with knowledge in tying knots and difficult angle rescues helped riders get out of their seats and guided them to the narrow walkway next to the track.

BREAKING: Riders stuck on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at Frontier City OKC Live coverage now @FOX23 News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/OAiKNdWuuP — Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) May 4, 2017

Officials told Fox23.com that a power failure caused the incident.

Park officials told the AP, “The Silver Bullet’s safety system reacted exactly as it was designed to do in the event that a full cycle cannot take place. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed until the investigation is complete.”



