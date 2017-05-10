Robert Downey Jr. invites you to visit the ‘Avengers’ set

Robert Downey Jr. is back in Atlanta for the filming of Marvel’s next two “Avengers” movies and would love for you to run down and visit.
“I’m set ready,” he says in a clip posted on his Instagram page. “Are you?”
“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Whatever They Call The Next One” are headquartered at Pinewood Studios Atlanta.
“Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland appears in a humorous cameo. Check it out below.
For a chance to win, RDJ fans need to donate to his charitable fund via Omaze.com.
“Random Act Funding is a philanthropic organization founded by Susan and Robert Downey that distributes kindness in the form of financial support at local, national and global levels,” the site explains. “Beneficiaries in the last year included Boys & Girls Club, United Friends of the Children, Upward Bound House, Taraloka Foundation, and Toys for Tots. Some of this year’s benefiting partners will include CRI-Help, Atlanta Children’s Shelter, Children’s Restoration Network, and Covenant House Georgia. For the first time, Susan and Robert are inviting the winner of this campaign to help them choose an additional organization to support.”
