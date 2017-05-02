Police officers in Raleigh, North Carolina, were dining at Smithfield’s Chicken ’N Bar-B-Q when employees allegedly sang NWA’s "[Expletive] the Police" while they ate, WTVD reports.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association shared news of the incident in a viral Facebook post, which appears to have been deleted.

"THANK YOU Smithfield's Chicken & Barbeque Jones Sausage location for the class and professionalism as you sang 'F the Police' as my brothers at Raleigh Police Department attempted to eat at your restaurant," the post read, according to WTVD. "The manager sang along as well. Do you really feel that was appropriate?"

David Harris, franchise owner of the restaurant, responded to the allegations.

“We will do a thorough investigation and terminate anyone employed that doesn’t share our RESPECT of ALL law enforcement,” he wrote.

The association's president, Matthew Cooper, released a statement on Facebook thanking the public for their support:

"We really appreciate the support we have received from the incident involving Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ. We are confident that a positive resolution will occur as a result from our effort. Currently, the conversation between some people on the previous posts have deviated from our original mission which was to raise awareness to that particular situation and to show what police officers have to face now on a regular basis. For that reason, we decided to delete the original post.

"We believe that all people should be treated with dignity and respect. Our officers do their best to complete this mission every day.

"We are comforted that the community at large has our back. We greatly value your continued loyalty and support in the future.

"Thanks again and best wishes."