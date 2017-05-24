Listen Live
National
Restaurant worker fired for allegedly writing 'cops,' 'pigs' on police officer's receipt
Close

Restaurant worker fired for allegedly writing 'cops,' 'pigs' on police officer's receipt

Restaurant worker fired for allegedly writing 'cops,' 'pigs' on police officer's receipt
Photo Credit: Greg Ceo/Getty Images/Uppercut
Police officer eating breakfast (stock photo)

Restaurant worker fired for allegedly writing 'cops,' 'pigs' on police officer's receipt

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Greg Ceo/Getty Images/Uppercut

GALLOWAY, N.J. -  An employee at New Jersey’s Romanelli’s Garden Cafe is out of a job after allegedly leaving an offensive message on a police officer’s receipt, according to WCAU.

>> Watch the news report here

A photo of the receipt circulated social media, showing the words “cops,” “pigs” and “puercos” — which means “pigs” in Spanish — written on the officer’s bill.

The restaurant owner was quick to respond to the incident, posting a message on Facebook in which he said the note was written by one of his employees and called the worker's behavior “gross and disrespectful.”

>> Read more trending news

“I wanted to reach to everyone and apologize about an earlier post about a receipt that was handed over to police officer,” the owner wrote on the cafe’s Facebook page. “I find this very gross and disrespectful. We have reprimanded the employees involved. We support our local police department and all forms of law enforcement. I am the owner I have grown up in this town and I have always relied on the local police dept. to keep my self and my family and friends safe. I would appreciate it you could understand our frustrating situation. We would like to just let let everyone know we do not condone this type of behavior here.”

>> See the post here

Good afternoon, I wanted to reach to everyone and apologize about an earlier post about a receipt that was handed over...

Posted by Romanelli's Garden Cafe on Sunday, May 21, 2017

In a reply in the comments section, the owner explained that the restaurant “handled this with termination,” indicating that the employee in question was fired.

