Rescue dog teaches students life lessons

Angel is older, mostly blind and deaf, and imparts valuable life lessons to the students at Hope for Hyndman Charter School.

Teacher Julie Rininger rescued the dog in August. Since then students have bonded with the teacher’s pet, walking, feeding and taking the dog to the bathroom.

"Kids look forward to coming to school every day, some not having pets but they have their pet here for eight hours a day,” Rininger told WJAC. “Angel teaches them to always treat others with kindness and respect.”

Students will be asked to write essays about the positive aspects of having Angel in the classroom, school officials said.

“The distraction part did cross my mind, but after watching the (student’s) reaction,” parent Toshia Shoemaker told WJAC. “Angel has really been a great impact."

Angel plans to attend prom and is even in the running for queen.