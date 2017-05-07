Reports of Gander Mountain closing all stores disputed

Gander Mountain’s website was recently replaced with splash advertising proclaiming “All 126 Locations Nationwide,” “Going Out of Business” and “Total Liquidation Savings!”

But new owner Marcus Lemonis, of CNBC’s “The Profit,” says don’t call the coroner just yet.

In an interview with The Indianapolis Star, Lemonis says “at least 70” stores will remain open as the company reorganizes. He bought the company after the merchandise inside the stores had already been sold at auction to Camping World Holdings.

Lemonis says he is working to buy some inventory back and restocking stores where that’s not an option.

He pledged to remain communicative, adding that what was left of the company does not want employees thinking that they’re all losing their jobs.

“If you have a rent payment, a car payment, a tuition payment, you need to know what the hell is happening,” he said. “I don’t want to disrupt what the liquidators are trying to do, but I am definitely going to protect my people at all costs. No matter what.”

In video posted to Twitter, Lemonis also says his company is working with landlords to keep individual stores open and retain the company headquarters in downtown Minneapolis-St.Paul.

As the company reorganizes, one thing’s for certain: Use those gift cards now.

