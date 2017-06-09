Report: Trump attorney to file complaint against Comey

President Donald Trump’s attorney plans to file a complaint with the Justice Department against former FBI director James Comey after Comey said he leaked a memo on his meeting with the president, CNN reported.

According to the story, the complaint would be in connection with Comey’s leak to The New York Times of a memo he created after a meeting with Trump. The memo was leaked by a friend of his, Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s private attorney, addressed Comey’s actions Thursday in a brief news conference after Comey’s testimony.

Comey said during his nearly three hours of testimony that after he was fired by Trump on May 9, he felt that he needed to get the content of the meeting with the president into the “public square.”

"My judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square," he said. "So I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.”

Kasowitz slammed Comey after the testimony, saying that he leaked sensitive information.

“Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president,” Kasowitz said.

The president chose not to assert executive privilege in regard to his conversations with Comey. Had he done so, he could have stopped Comey from testifying.