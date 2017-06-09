Listen Live
National
Report: Trump attorney to file complaint against Comey
Report: Trump attorney to file complaint against Comey

Report: Trump attorney to file complaint against Comey
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Marc Kasowitz personal attorney of President Donald Trump makes a statement at the National Press Club, following the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Kasowitz, seized on former FBI Director James Comey's affirmation that he told Trump he was not personally under investigation. Though Comey said he interpreted Trump's comments as a directive to shut down the Flynn investigation, Kasowitz also maintained in his written statement that Comey's testimony showed that the president "never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggesting that that Mr. Comey 'let Flynn go.'"

Report: Trump attorney to file complaint against Comey

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump’s attorney plans to file a complaint with the Justice Department against former FBI director James Comey after Comey said he leaked a memo on his meeting with the president, CNN reported.

According to the story, the complaint would be in connection with Comey’s leak to The New York Times of a memo he created after a meeting with Trump. The memo was leaked by a friend of his, Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s private attorney, addressed Comey’s actions Thursday in a brief news conference after Comey’s testimony.

Comey said during his nearly three hours of testimony that after he was fired by Trump on May 9, he felt that he needed to get the content of the meeting with the president into the “public square.” 

"My judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square," he said. "So I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.”

Kasowitz slammed Comey after the testimony, saying that he leaked sensitive information.

“Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president,” Kasowitz said.

The president chose not to assert executive privilege in regard to his conversations with Comey. Had he done so, he could have stopped Comey from testifying.  

 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Firefighters honored for Pulse
    Firefighters honored for Pulse
    Orange county fire rescue last night honored the crews that responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting last year.  41 firefighters, dispatchers and paramedics responded to the shooting. Crews were honored with merit and distinguished awards.   Orange County Mayor Theresa Jacobs reminding the audience one of the shooting victims was on his way to becoming a firefighter.  Orlando Police say they plan to be out in force over the weekend and Monday for the Pulse anniversary events.
  • May forms government after UK election ends in hung Parliament
    May forms government after UK election ends in hung Parliament
    Great Britain’s general election ended in a hung Parliament on Friday, but Prime Minister Theresa May said she plans to stay on as prime minister and will receive support from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to form a government, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  After meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, May said Friday the new government will guide Britain’s exit talks from the European Union, which will begin in 10 days. May’s Conservative Party failed to achieve a majority in Thursday’s election, the BBC reported. British voters dealt May a devastating blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks, Reuters reported. A Labour victory in Southampton made a Conservative majority now mathematically impossible, CNN reported. After the results of 633 seats were declared, Conservatives had won 308 of them and therefore were no longer able to surpass 326 — the number needed to claim a majority in the Great Britain’s 650-seat Parliament. May said after the results were posted that she would not resign, although her Labour rival, Jeremy Corbyn, said she should step down, Reuters reported.  'At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability,' May said after winning her own parliamentary seat of Maidenhead, near London. 'If ... the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do,” May said. The victory was a technical one for May and her party, but also was a major personal setback for the prime minister. At least one Conservative member of Parliament will lose a seat in an election campaign that did not have to happen for three years, CNN reported.
  • The 10 worst mass shootings in US history 
    The 10 worst mass shootings in US history 
    The worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history have occurred in cities across the country, from Florida to California, east to Connecticut and south to Texas. The top 10 worst shootings, including the death of the killers, are:  Orlando, Fla., June 12, 2016 - 50 people killed at the Pulse nightclub Blacksburg, VA, April 16, 2007 - 33 people killed at Virginia Tech  Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012 - 28 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School Killeen, Texas, Oct. 16, 1991 - 24 people killed at Luby’s Cafeteria  San Ysidro, Calif., July 18, 1984 – 22 people killed at a McDonald’s restaurant  Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 1966 - 18 people killed at the University of Texas San Bernardino, Calif., Dec. 2, 2015 - 16 people killed at the Inland Regional Center Edmond, Okla., Aug. 20, 1986 - 15 people killed at a local post office Littleton, CO, April 20, 1999 - 15 people killed at Columbine High School Binghamtom, NY, April 3, 2009 - 14 people killed at the American Civic Association, an immigration center
  • Woman killed by broken wine glasses after falling from moving golf cart 
    Woman killed by broken wine glasses after falling from moving golf cart 
    A California woman lost her life when she fell out of a golf cart and landed on broken shards of glass from two wine glasses she was holding when she fell. San Jose resident, Debra Bedard, 58, was riding in the golf cart, which was driven by her “intoxicated” boyfriend of 17 years, Richard Clarke, 57, when she fell out of the cart and landed on the broken wine glasses, according to the California Highway Patrol. >> Read more trending news The deadly incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the private olive orchard the couple owned. Clarke was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence, a CHP official confirmed. But investigators said Bedard was “the cause of the collision” and that Clarke’s “actions did not cause the collision or fatal injuries,” the Mercury News reported. Bedard died at the scene. Bedard’s son, Steve Bedard, is defending Clarke, saying  his mother and Clarke were “each other’s everything” and that he understands how the tragedy could have occurred. “They would often ride through the orchard just to check things out and enjoy the serenity of the property,” he said. “Having been on the property many times, I completely understand how this happened. It was not an irresponsible act, but just the worst kind of tragedy.” >> Related: Driver charged with murder in Georgia road rage shooting “I would never want anyone to think of Richard as an irresponsible man,” Bedard said. “He is one of the most together, responsible men with the strongest of character.” Clarke reportedly passed a field sobriety test. Ace Relocation Systems Inc., Bedard’s employer of 20 years, posted a photo and statement on Facebook about Bedard’s sudden and shocking death: “We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of a dear friend and colleague, Debra Bedard. Debra was home on Friday evening when she suffered a fatal injury. She has been a critical part of our San Jose office for 20 years. Her love and friendship have been a constant for the Ace family. Her knowledge of our clients, our system, our people cannot be duplicated. Our sincere condolences to the Bedard and Clarke families. There are few words to describe our loss.”  
  • Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    President Donald Trump staff said he had no plans to stay off Twitter while fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Friday morning, the president was back on social media, criticizing Comey. >> Read more trending news In a tweet early Friday, Trump labeled Comey as a “leaker,” writing that “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Comey testified for nearly three hours on Thursday, answering questions about the FBI’s investigation of Russia and his private conversations with Trump. Comey said that a tweet by the president on May 12 convinced him to leak contents of his memos documenting his conversations with Trump to the media. 'The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes,' Comey testified. 'I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape.
