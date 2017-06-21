Listen Live
National
Report: Texas businesses say immigration fears causing worker shortages
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
By: Rare.us
Fears of crackdowns on illegal immigrants have sparked widespread worker shortages in several industries across Texas, according to a recent report. Restaurant owners, construction contractors and landscaping firms have all reported that many of the laborers on whom they depend for their business’ survival are fleeing the state as stories of immigration raids and anti-immigrant rhetoric from powerful politicians make news across the country.

A report from the Workers Defense Project showed that nearly half of all construction workers are illegal immigrants. Many of those workers are leaving Texas as government officials seek to crack down on “sanctuary cities” throughout the state. Law enforcement agencies within these cities, where most of the state’s construction jobs are created, do not actively cooperate with immigration enforcement agencies to check the status of or detain illegal immigrants.

Other sectors are also feeling the labor pinch from the increased attention on illegal immigrants. Workers in the hotel, restaurant and other service industries are reportedly leaving the state in droves. A spokesman for the horticulture industry stated that “everyone’s on pins and needles” over the potential labor losses in farms across the state.

While the efforts are, at least in part, geared toward freeing up jobs for Americans, the efforts appear to be in vain. Oscar Martinez, the owner of an Austin drywall company said that his business has taken “a big hit” since the anti-immigration rhetoric has ramped up in the last year. As far as hiring Americans for those jobs, he told a local reporter that those he has hired “can’t last in this job more than half a day.”

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Memorial for slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen set on fire, suspect arrested
    Memorial for slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen set on fire, suspect arrested
    A man has been arrested after setting a fire on the memorial for Nabra Hassanen, a Muslim teen killed near a Mosque in Virginia during a suspected road-rage incident. The 17-year-old was walking to a mosque early Sunday with a group of friends. WTTG reported that DC Fire responded to a scene at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and were able to extinguish the fire. >> Read more trending news Police said that Jonathon Soloman, 24, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the incident. United States Park Police said Soloman did not appear to be intentionally setting fire to the memorial, but was lighting different items of the park on fire. He was charged with vandalism. The Associated Press reported that Fairfax County police spokeswoman Julie Parker said at a news conference Monday that “Nothing indicates that (Hassanen’s death) was motivated by race or by religion. It appears the suspect became so enraged over this traffic argument that it escalated into deadly violence.” Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, has been charged with murder following Hassanen’s death. “This tragic case appears to be the result of a road rage incident involving the suspect, who was driving and who is now charged with murder, and a group of teenagers who was walking and riding bikes in and along a roadway,” police said in a statement. Some questioned the lack of a hate crime investigation, according to The Associated Press. “Road rage. Indeed. If you think for a minute that her appearance had nothing to do with this crime, you're lying to yourself,” attorney and Muslim activist Rabia Chaudry said on Twitter Monday. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. told The AP authorities are investigating whether Hassannen was sexually assaulted. A funeral service for Hassanen was held Wednesday afternoon. Information from ﻿The Associated Press was used in this report.
  • F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning while ejecting from an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet that crashed during takeoff at southeast Houston’s Ellington Airport. >> Read more trending news The pilot, who was not identified, was being evaluated at a hospital after the crash around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The pilot was conducting a training flight as part of a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, according to NORAD. The Houston Fire Department said the crash prompted officials to evacuate people within a 4,000-square-foot radius of Ellington Airport. The evacuation was expected to last about six hours. A spokesman for the Texas Air National Guard 147th Reconnaissance Wing told KPRC that the F-16 had ammunition on board when it crashed. Officials with the 147th Attack Wing told Houston officials that no residents were in danger due to the crash.
  • Father, 6-year-old son drown at waterfall in Georgia
    Father, 6-year-old son drown at waterfall in Georgia
    An outing at a popular North Georgia swimming spot turned tragic Tuesday when a father and his 6-year-old son drowned, according to police.  >> Read more trending news Just before 2 p.m., police and firefighters were called to Dick’s Creek Falls in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Lt. Chris Pfrogner with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said. “When the father and son went off the rocks and into the water, they had trouble staying above the water,” Pfrogner said.  Related: Recent drownings a reminder of safety lessons The river in the area is fairly small and shallow, but it can be deceiving to swimmers because of the current and undertows, Pfrogner said.  Divers found the bodies of 38-year-old Joshua Kistler and his son, Jaxon, later Tuesday. The two lived in Dahlonega. Related: Safety tips and a primer on Georgia's boating laws The Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forestry investigators assisted Lumpkin deputies, along with the Hall and Forsyth county sheriff’s offices. No foul play is suspected, Pfrogner said.  “It’s just a terrible accident,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family.”
  • Woman shot in front of toddler daughter dies in 14-year-old son’s arms
    Woman shot in front of toddler daughter dies in 14-year-old son’s arms
    A Detroit woman, who was gunned down in her home on Father’s Day, died in her 14-year-old son’s arms, her family said. Latrese Morris Dorsey, 42, was shot and killed on Sunday in front of her 4-year-old daughter, Fox 2 in Detroit reported. Dorsey’s sister, Megan Morris, told the news station that the little girl was able to tell police what happened. “She was old enough to tell everyone, ‘My mom is dead. He killed my mom. My mom is shot,’” Morris said.  WXYZ in Detroit reported that Dorsey’s teenage son was playing video games in his bedroom when the shooting occurred. Relatives told the news station that the boy did not realize the noises he heard were gunshots until his little sister ran to him for help.  He ran to the living room, where he found his mother dying.  “She took her last breaths in my nephew’s arms,” Morris told Fox 2. Dorsey’s oldest child, a college-age daughter, was not home when the slaying took place.  >> Read more trending news Dorsey’s ex-boyfriend, Earl Maxwell, was named a “person of interest” in the shooting and was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Fox 2. It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning if he had been charged.  Morris told Fox 2 that her sister had moved on from the relationship, but that Maxwell, 38, couldn’t let go. Relatives told WXYZ that Maxwell threatened Dorsey just days before she was killed. Maxwell allegedly told others that if he could not get in touch with Dorsey, he would shoot her in the head, WXYZ reported.  The sisters’ elderly father, James Morris, is heartbroken over his daughter’s death. “I had three daughters, I had three beautiful daughters, and he put a hole in my heart,” James Morris, 72, told Fox 2.  Megan Morris told the news station that the day her sister was slain made her death even more devastating for the family.  “His daughters are all he has,” Morris said of her father. “For him to get this call on Father’s Day, the one day where he’s supposed to be celebrating with his girls. He gets a call saying this coward ripped his life from him.” 
  • Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack
    Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack
    An airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, was stabbed Wednesday morning, prompting officials to evacuate the airport and launch an investigation into whether the attack was terror-related. >> Read more trending news Officials at Bishop International Airport said an officer was in stable condition after he was stabbed at the airport Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police earlier said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A suspect was in custody, although the person was not immediately identified. The FBI is investigating whether the attack was terror-related,  WJRT reported. A law enforcement official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that witnesses reported hearing the suspect saying “Allahu akbar,” the Islamic phrase for “God is great” during the attack. A witness told MLive.com that he saw an officer bleeding at the airport before it was evacuated around 9:40 a.m. local time. 'The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,' witness Ken brown told the news website. 'I said they need to get him a towel.' Michigan State Police identified the injured officer as Lt. Jeff Neville, according to MLive.com. No other injuries were reported.
Washington Insider

