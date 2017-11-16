Report says Tyrese Gibson is facing serious financial problems

Tyrese Gibson’s problems continue to pile up, and the latest rumor is that he’s in a significant amount of debt.

According to celebrity gossip site The Blast, the actor filed documents that stated he earns $105,686 per month, but his expenses total close to $107,576 per month.

He reportedly spends $7,500 on child support, $14,869 on his mortgage and another nearly $10,000 on groceries.

On Nov. 1, Gibson posted a tearful video on Facebook claiming his legal fees in his custody battle over his 10-year-old daughter tally up to nearly $13,000. The documents also state that the actor has $884,658 in cash and savings.

Gibson has made headlines recently after he was cleared of child abuse charges. But just this week, he skipped out on a court hearing, leaving his attorney to speak on his behalf. At the hearing, a lawyer for his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, requested a mental evaluation on Gibson.

A protective order was placed on Gibson in September after Norma Mitchell Gibson alleged he was abusive to her and their daughter. Gibson responded to the protective order by calling Mitchell Gibson “bitter and resentful.” He has since been cleared of abuse charges, but he has been prohibited from talking about his daughter, Shayla.

Gibson claimed Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help with his financial problems, but neither one of the pair has confirmed the claim. According to TMZ, the payment claim isn’t true.