U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with President Trump, according to an ABC News report.

Frustration that “runs both ways” may have prompted the suggestion from Sessions that he resign, unnamed sources told ABC.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined during a White House press briefing Tuesday to say whether President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"I have not had that discussion with him," Spicer told reporters during a White House briefing, adding: "if I haven't had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not to speak about it."



According to the New York Times, Sessions drew Trump’s ire after he recused himself from heading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Confirmed that Sessions at one point told the president, amid tensions NYT reported last night, that he needed room to do his job and 1/ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 6, 2017

Trump on Tuesday tweeted about the Justice Department - the agency Sessions heads - that he wanted a “much tougher version” of a “travel ban” and “not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted” to the Supreme Court last week.

That's right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won't help us protect our people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

He posted four tweets posted between 6:25 a.m. and 6:44 a.m. EDT, blasting the Justice Department for ditching the “original Travel Ban.” Trump’s executive order that ban travel from seven predominately Muslim nations was blocked by federal judges in February.

