Hurricane Irma:

Florida’s most powerful hurricane in a generation leaves parts of state in ruins

National
Report: Disney World to reopen Tuesday after Irma sweeps through Florida
Report: Disney World to reopen Tuesday after Irma sweeps through Florida

Photo Credit: Manakin/Getty Images
An entrance of Walt Disney World Resort

By: WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Walt Disney World will reopen Tuesday, according to a report from CNN.

Disney was shut down Sunday as former Hurricane Irma was approaching the Orlando area.

Online videos and pictures showed some flooding at Disney’s Epcot and at the Grand Floridian Resort.

Trees were also knocked down at Animal Kingdom.

A Disney representative told CNN that the damage assessment is still in initial stages, but he said Disney World does not expect to see significant damage to its properties.

It was only the sixth time in the resort's 45-year history that severe weather has forced the theme park to close.

