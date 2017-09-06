Listen Live
National
Red Sox accused of using Apple Watches to steal pitching signs from Yankees
Close

Red Sox accused of using Apple Watches to steal pitching signs from Yankees

Red Sox accused of using Apple Watches to steal pitching signs from Yankees
Photo Credit: Winslow Townson/AP
Dave Dombrowski, Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations, peaks at a news conference before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Red Sox accused of using Apple Watches to steal pitching signs from Yankees

By: Sean O'Donnell, Boston25News.com

BOSTON -  The Boston Red Sox are facing allegations of cheating in a situation reminiscent of the 2007 New England Patriots Spygate controversy.

>> Watch the news report here

Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski confirmed accusations that the Red Sox had been stealing pitching signs in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

>> On Boston25News.com: Red Sox, Yankees team up to raise money for hurricane relief

The allegations stem from a Red Sox vs Yankees series at Fenway Park in mid-August when, according to the New York Times, staff members and Red Sox players used Apple Watches as a way to share the signals.

“Do I think sign stealing is wrong? No, I don’t," Dombrowski said. “People are trying to win it however they can. It’s an edge we can gain.”

MLB has not prohibited players from looking at catcher signals and relaying the information to others, but they have said any use of technology to see signals is against the rules.

The Times also reports that the Red Sox have filed a complaint against the Yankees for using broadcast cameras to steal pitching signals, and while he would not go into details, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that there were allegations on both sides.

>> Read more trending news

“We actually do not have a rule against sign stealing, and it has been a part of the game for the long time,” he said. “It’s the electronic equipment that creates the violation, and I think the rule against electronic equipment has a number of reasons behind it.”

Manfred said the investigation is not complete into allegations on either side, and that it was too soon to talk about possible discipline. He did, however, indicate that taking away wins was unlikely because it is difficult to determine "to what extent this impacted the outcome of any particular game."

