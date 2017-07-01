Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Nevada

Nevada became the fifth state in the United States to allow stores to sell marijuana for recreational purposes, as select dispensaries opened early Saturday morning.
Purchases are limited to 1 ounce per person, per transaction; and to persons 21 and older, KSNV reported.
Marijuana remains illegal at the federal level. With more than 40 million tourists visiting Nevada annually, the 10 percent tax on pot is projected to generate more than $60 million over the next two years, KSNV reported.
However, smoking is prohibited in public places, and violators could face a $600 fine, KSNV reported.
Hundreds of people lined up at Essence Cannibis Dispensary in Las Vegas on the Strip early Saturday, ABC News reported. A cheer erupted when the doors opened.
BREAKING: Nevada begins allowing stores to sell marijuana— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 1, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself