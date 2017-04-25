Recall: 42K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken undercooked

DECATUR, Ala. - DECATUR, Ala. -- More than 42,000 pounds of chicken are being recalled after several people complained that the ready-to-eat chicken was undercooked, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
In a recall notice, officials said WFSP Foods in Decatur, Alabama, received several customer complaints concerning chicken shipped to a distribution center in Illinois and hotels, restaurants and institutions nationwide.
Ready-to-eat chicken products produced on March 29 and April 7 with establishment No. P-45411 inside the USDA mark of inspection fall under the recall, including:
- 9-pound foodservice cases containing eight poly film packages of “Chef’s Line All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast” with product code 22586; produced on 04/07/17, with a “Best By” date of 06/14/17
- 9-pound foodservice cases containing eight poly film packages of “Saladworks Fully Cooked Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets” with product code 22500; produced on 03/29/17, with a “Use By” date of 06/05/17
Chicken recall
As of Monday, there were no confirmed reports of illnesses.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
