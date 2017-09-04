A rare yellow lobster could steal the show at the multicolored lobster exhibit at the New England Aquarium in Boston when it goes on display next month.

The odds of finding one of these colorful crustaceans are almost the same as winning a lottery jackpot, and the animal is almost as valuable as gold to an aquarium with a multicolored lobster exhibit like the NEA.

“Yellow lobsters have been estimated to have an incidence of 1 in 30 million in the wild,” according to aquarium officials.

The yellow lobster was given to the NEA by Marblehead, Massachusetts lobsterman, Bill Porter.

It will join the aquarium’s other oddly colored lobsters, including “a blue, orange, and the NEA’s Halloween lobster, which is orange on one side and black on the other.”

American lobsters are generally a mottled green color until they are cooked, and then they turn a bright red

It’s expected to take at least a month for the new, yellow lobster to get through quarantine and make it into the colorful crustacean exhibit at the aquarium.