BOSTON - During Wednesday’s baseball game at Fenway Park, a few fans unfurled a banner over the Green Monster that ruffled a lot of feathers.
Umpire Joe West got together with Boston police officials and park security to have the fans who held up this sign removed from Fenway pic.twitter.com/EZYo94WqMR— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 14, 2017
"Racism is as American as baseball," the sign said.
A Red Sox spokesman said security removed the four fans who held the sign, according to The Associated Press. One fan reportedly said the group drew inspiration from Black Lives Matter.
The Red Sox issued the following statement:
“During the 4th inning of tonight’s game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club’s policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark. The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park.”
Statement from @RedSox regarding tonight's banner incident on the Green Monster. pic.twitter.com/u7ynJmvcod— Tom Leyden (@TomLeyden) September 14, 2017
