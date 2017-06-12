Listen Live
Pulse: One year later, Orlando remembers
Pulse: One year later, Orlando remembers

Pulse Nightclub Attack Timeline

Pulse: One year later, Orlando remembers

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Roy Ramos, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Orlando residents gathered at the Pulse nightclub early Monday for a memorial in honor of the 49 people who were killed in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history one year ago.

Survivors and victims' relatives were invited to enter the fenced-in space surrounding the shuttered venue shortly after 2 a.m. -- marking one year since the moment the attack began -- as victims' names were read aloud.

The early start time didn't keep mourners from returning to the place where so many lost friends and relatives.

"No matter how dark the night, the sun is always going to shine," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told victims' family members during a private ceremony.

Jim McDermott, a friend of one of the victims, was among those who returned to the club Monday.

"It is 2 a.m. in the morning, and look at how many people are here to show compassion and love," McDermott said. "Our focus now is to make sure that the survivors and the people (who continue) to need medical help and treatment and psychological care and all of those other things continue to get it.

People dressed in white angel costumes surrounded the club Monday.

Marie Cobbs attended the ceremony with her sister, who's still trying to cope after losing her son, Anthony Disla, in the shooting.

"How can one man, one person kill so many people?" Cobbs said.

Consolation is what drew so many to the club Monday.

"The one silver lining that we can find in all of this is the amount of love and the amount of care that everybody has for each other," Viviana Torche said. 

"Not just Orlando, but the entire world."

  • Ninth Circuit deals another legal setback to Trump travel and refugee order
    Ninth Circuit deals another legal setback to Trump travel and refugee order
    Another federal appeals court has delivered a legal defeat to the White House on President Trump’s revised travel and refugee order, as the Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to fully lift an injunction that has kept Mr. Trump’s plans on hold to bar the arrival of visitors and refugees from six majority-Muslim nations. The decision by a three judge panel of the Ninth Circuit came as the U.S. Supreme Court was accepting legal briefs on a similar, but different case from the Fourth Circuit, where the Trump Administration had also lost in court on the revised travel and refugee plan. In this latest ruling, the Ninth Circuit said the President violated immigration law by not showing how the entry of people from Iran, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen would harm American interests. BREAKING: Another US appeals court upholds decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2017 “Immigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show,” the court wrote in a per curiam opinion issued Monday morning Pacific time.
  • Parasites kill 80 ducks in Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
    Parasites kill 80 ducks in Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
    A water-borne parasite in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has killed around 80 ducks since late May, according to the National Park Service. >> Read more trending news Snails that live in the pool caused “high levels of parasites,” the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center said. The contaminated water only posed a risk to humans if there was prolonged contact with the water, like swimming or wading. The parasite could cause an allergic reaction resulting in swimmer’s itch or a skin rash, the agency said. Chemical treatments won’t fix the problem, so the NPS has started draining the pool for cleaning.   >> Related: Humans killed nearly two-thirds of the world’s wildlife over 50 years, report says It takes two days to fully drain the pool before cleaning can begin. The NPS said it expects the iconic landmark and popular tourist destination to reopen June 19.
  • Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    A federal appeals court on Monday declined to lift an injunction that blocks part of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. >> Read more trending news
  • 2016 deadliest year ever for LGBTQ community, new report finds
    2016 deadliest year ever for LGBTQ community, new report finds
    If you’re a gay man, a transgender woman, a bi-sexual person or any member of the LGBTQ community, 2016 was a dangerous year for you. In fact, it was the deadliest year on record for the community.  >> Read more trending news As the world marks the one-year anniversary Monday of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, which targeted a gay nightclub in Orlando, new research from the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs (NCAVP) reported a 17 percent increase in violent crime against the LGBTQ community last year compared to the previous year.  In the NCAVP’s 20th annual report, “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and HIV-Affected Hate Violence in 2016,” the spike in deadly crime last year against the community doesn’t even include the 49 shooting deaths at the Pulse nightclub.  The group compiled information on more 1,000 acts of hate violence against LGBTQ and HIV-affected people from 12 local NCAVP member organizations in 11 states last year, according to the report. >> Related: Pulse: One year later, Orlando remembers Some of the findings in the report include: -LGBTQ people of color, transgender and gender non-conforming people made up the majority of homicide victims. -There was a 17% increase in homicides of LGBTQ people, not including the lives lost at the Pulse nightclub. -The majority of violent incidents against LGBTQ members reported to NCAVP in 2016 were conducted by someone the victim knew. -Hate violence against the community increased online.  -66% of LGBTQ survivors of violence reported indifference or hostility from police. Read the full report here.  
