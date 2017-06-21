Prison guard has inmate’s baby, pleads guilty to oath violation

After having a sexual relationship with an inmate in 2016, a former prison guard on Monday pleaded guilty to violating her oath of office.
Deenesha Lemandy Carter, 23, worked as a corrections officer at Central State Prison, where an inmate impregnated her, the Macon Telegraph reported.
Walter Lee Harris, an inmate serving a life sentence for a DeKalb County murder, is the father of the baby, the Telegraph reported.
On Monday, Carter accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to five years on probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine. She must give up her Peace Officer Standards and Training certification and is barred from holding a job in law enforcement while she’s on probation, according to the newspaper.
Sentenced as a first offender, Carter won’t have a felony record if she successfully completes her sentence.
