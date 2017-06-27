A new tell-all gives royals fans new details into Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage.

According to “The Duchess: The Untold Story,” Duchess Camilla received “threatening and unnerving” phone calls from Princess Diana at all hours of the night.

Author Penny Junor writes that Diana would call and say, “‘I’ve sent someone to kill you. They’re outside in the garden. Look out the window; can you see them?’” Junor got this information from a number of sources close to Camilla.

Diana also reportedly left similar messages on others’ answering machines.

“We know where you are, and so does your wife [sic]. I know you’re being disloyal to me,’” Diana reportedly said to Patrick Jephson, her private secretary.

Camilla is said to have broken Prince Charles’ heart after accepting Andrew Parker Bowles’ proposal in 1973. The two reportedly maintained an affair through the years they were each married to Bowles and Diana.

“She wrote to Charles herself to tell him. Her letter broke the prince’s heart. In great distress, he fired off anguished letters of his own to his nearest and dearest,” according to an excerpt from the book. “It seemed to him particularly cruel, he wrote in one letter, that after ‘such a blissful, peaceful and mutually happy relationship,’ fate had decreed that it should last a mere six months.”

Charles and Diana eventually split in 1992 and divorced in 1996. He married Camilla in 2005.