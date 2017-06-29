In honor of what would have been Princess Diana’s 56th birthday, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have announced that they will lead a special, private ceremony to rededicate her grave, E! News reports.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will attend a private service to rededicate the grave of Diana, Princess of Wales at Althorp House on Saturday 1 July,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, according to News.com.au. “The service, which will fall on what would have been The Princess’s birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family.”

The Spencer family plans to attend the ceremony, in addition to Prince William, Prince Harry, Duchess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The rededication comes just before the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death and follows major renovations made to the estate, including an extensive redesign to The Oval, an island in the lake where Princess Diana is buried.

Additionally, Prince William and Prince Harry have announced that they have commissioned a statue of their mother to be erected at Kensington Palace, where they both live.

“It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world with a permanent statue,” William and Harry said in a statement. “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit when it will be unveiled. It is hoped that this will occur before the end of 2017.”

