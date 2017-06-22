When he was just 12 years old, Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident, and participating in her highly publicized funeral is something the now 32-year-old royal will never forget.

“My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he recalled the emotionally difficult moment to Newsweek. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

Harry went on to live several years in “total chaos” as he tried to deal with his grief, acting out and ignoring his emotions. But finally one day, he realized he needed professional help and decided he wanted to “to fix the mistakes” he felt he was making. Now, he sees his position as royal as a “force for good” and enjoys getting to help other people going through tough situations.

"My mother died when I was very young. I didn’t want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good,” he said. “I am now fired up and energized and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh. I sometimes still feel I am living in a goldfish bowl, but I now manage it better. I still have a naughty streak, too, which I enjoy and is how I relate to those individuals who have got themselves into trouble.”

As he and brother Prince William prepare to take on more royal responsibilities, they want to make sure to “carry on the positive atmosphere that the queen has achieved for over 60 years” by continuing Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy of charity work.

“We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy,” Harry said. “We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people […] Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

