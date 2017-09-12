Case closed: A deal has been reached over a photo that a macaque monkey snapped of itself.

The monkey selfie went viral and eventually landed in court over who owned the rights to the photo - the monkey or the photographer who owned the camera, The Associated Press reported.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals filed the lawsuit on behalf of the monkey in 2015.

PETA wanted the money from the sales and use of the photo to go to the benefit of Naruto, the monkey who took the photo, The BBC reported.

A set back for #PETA & monkeys all over our fragile planet Photographer wins 'monkey selfie' legal fight - BBC News https://t.co/oIrWRwe1u1 — Jack Kingston (@JackKingston) September 12, 2017

David Slater, the photographer whose camera was used, will pay 25 percent of any future revenue to charities that serve to protect crested macaques in Indonesia, The AP reported.

Under the agreement attorneys for both PETA and Slater asked the court to dismiss a lower court’s decision that said that animals cannot own copyrights.



No one released how much money the photo has raised before the ruling and if Slater will keep the 75 percent of future revenue.

Slater had argued that his company owned the worldwide commercial rights to the photo, The AP reported.

