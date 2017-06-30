On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump attacked Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Twitter, saying that she was “low I.Q.” and “crazy.” He also accused her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on a past occasion when he encountered her.

On Friday, Brzezinski spoke with Vanity Fair to recount the details of the day the president published the tweet.

Revealing that she informed some people of the procedure beforehand, Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough claimed that the president begged to know the name of her doctor:

She said that she had told Melania Trump about the procedure when the couple stopped by Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve. “The irony of it all is that Donald kept saying, ‘That’s incredible. You can’t even tell. Who did it? Who did it?’ He kept asking for the name of the doctor. He literally asked 10 times. ‘Is he down here? Who is he?’” Scarborough recalled. (A spokesman from the White House declined to comment.)

And their statements didn’t end there.

Brzezinski initially shared the following picture on Twitter in response to the president’s criticism:

Following the president’s comments, several mentioned First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign, which appears to have been placed on hold since its announcement.

Many have previously called out divisiveness in the current political climate, particularly in the face of a shooting that targeted a Republican congressional baseball team practice. Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders was recently called out by a White House reporter for a divisive statement she made about the press.

Earlier in the month, Spicer confirmed that the president’s tweets were to be considered official statements.