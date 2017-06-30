Listen Live
clear-day
79°
H 93
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
79°
Partly Cloudy
H 93° L 74°
  • clear-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 93° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 93° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 90° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
President Trump reportedly asked to know the name of Mika Brzezinski’s plastic surgeon
Close

President Trump reportedly asked to know the name of Mika Brzezinski’s plastic surgeon

President Trump reportedly asked to know the name of Mika Brzezinski’s plastic surgeon
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

President Trump reportedly asked to know the name of Mika Brzezinski’s plastic surgeon

By: Rare.us
Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump attacked Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Twitter, saying that she was “low I.Q.” and “crazy.” He also accused her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on a past occasion when he encountered her.

>> Read more trending news

On Friday, Brzezinski spoke with Vanity Fair to recount the details of the day the president published the tweet.

Revealing that she informed some people of the procedure beforehand, Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough claimed that the president begged to know the name of her doctor:

She said that she had told Melania Trump about the procedure when the couple stopped by Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve. “The irony of it all is that Donald kept saying, ‘That’s incredible. You can’t even tell. Who did it? Who did it?’ He kept asking for the name of the doctor. He literally asked 10 times. ‘Is he down here? Who is he?’” Scarborough recalled. (A spokesman from the White House declined to comment.)

﻿>> RELATED: An NBC executive responded to President Trump’s crass tweet about “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski﻿﻿

And their statements didn’t end there.

Brzezinski initially shared the following picture on Twitter in response to the president’s criticism:

>> RELATED: Kellyanne Conway criticizes “armchair psychologists” after President Trump’s “Morning Joe” tweet

Following the president’s comments, several mentioned First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign, which appears to have been placed on hold since its announcement.

Many have previously called out divisiveness in the current political climate, particularly in the face of a shooting that targeted a Republican congressional baseball team practice. Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders was recently called out by a White House reporter for a divisive statement she made about the press.

Earlier in the month, Spicer confirmed that the president’s tweets were to be considered official statements.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Florida mom charged with neglect after police find 5-year-old son weighs less than 25 pounds
    Florida mom charged with neglect after police find 5-year-old son weighs less than 25 pounds
    A 24-year-old Florida woman was arrested Thursday after police said her 5-year-old son was found malnourished and living in filthy conditions. An investigator with the Department of Children and Families went to Naomi Hall’s home in Daytona Beach to follow up on a child-neglect investigation. >> Read more trending news The investigator found the child lying on the living room floor, according to a police report. The investigator said the child appeared to be extremely dehydrated, thin and had dry skin. Read: Florida woman falls asleep behind wheel with toddler in car She also noted in the report that the living room and carpet were “filthy” and she saw cereal scraps on the floor that the child was attempting to eat. Hall told the investigator she did not give the boy his medications, and admitted that the child went without food for three to four days at a time, according to a report. Hall also allegedly told the investigator that she made no attempt to feed the child. The child, who could not speak or stand, was given medical attention and was found to weigh 24.9 pounds, and was so underweight he was not even on the growth chart. Hall told the investigator she would “randomly” check on her son and would know if the boy was hungry when he would try to “chew on his hands,” or by his facial expressions, since he was never taught to speak or communicate. She said medication that had been prescribed to the child earlier did not work and made him sleepy. Read: Florida mother ignored 4-year-old's gunshot wound for weeks, police say The boy was then taken to Halifax Hospital where doctors noted that his hands and feet were orange, dry and peeling. They also said he had a high sodium level, which is a sign of dehydration. The 5-year-old was taken to the ICU, where medical staff will monitor his weight and lab work. 
  • Earnhardt captures pole at his final Cup race at Daytona
    Earnhardt captures pole at his final Cup race at Daytona
    Storybook. That’s what it appears to be for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who captured the pole position today in qualifying for the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. He secured the first spot in the field with a speed of 190.973 mph, edging out teammate Chase Elliott. Earnhardt has announced his retirement from NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series after this season, making this his final start at the fabled track where he has won 17 races. He won the summer race twice, the last time in 2015.
  • Bronx Lebanon Hospital shooting: Suspect dead, several injured in deadly shooting
    Bronx Lebanon Hospital shooting: Suspect dead, several injured in deadly shooting
    Police in New York were called Friday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a hospital in the Bronx.  WCBS reported that the shooting, at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, happened just before 3 p.m. >> Read more trending news
  • Texts show couple conspired to kill 5-year-old with special needs, police say
    Texts show couple conspired to kill 5-year-old with special needs, police say
    An Indiana woman and her boyfriend are accused of conspiring to kill her 5-year-old son last November. Mooresville police officials told WTHR in Indianapolis that Meghan Price and Steven Ingalls Jr. used “graphic” text messages to discuss violence against Price’s son, who had special needs. Brayson Price died the day before Thanksgiving after he was rushed to a hospital.  WTHR reported that police have not revealed how the boy died, but said that forensic testing took several months to complete. Those tests led to the arrests of Price, 25, of Mooresville, and Ingalls Jr., 31, of Indianapolis, police said. They both face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and child neglect.  Read more trending stories Along with the text messages, police said they found evidence of internet searches that indicated that Price and Ingalls planned to kill Brayson, WTHR reported. Detectives said there was also evidence of prior injuries that Brayson suffered in the five years since his birth.  Brayson’s obituary described him as a “loving, sweet, rambunctious boy (who) offered hugs to all and saw no one as a stranger.” The boy’s “pride and joy” was his F-150 Power Wheels, and he loved the color pink, his family wrote.  “Bray's tiny but mighty presence will remain forever cherished and deeply missed,” the obituary read.
  • Volusia deputy kills second suspect in three months
    Volusia deputy kills second suspect in three months
    A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man Thursday in Deltona, his second fatal shooting in three months. Thursday’s incident happened at the RaceTrac gas station at 2001 Saxon Blvd.  Deputy Shawn Adkins, 26, killed 37 year-old Jose Guillermo Flores Colon after he got a hold of his Taser during a struggle. According to the police report, Flores Colon had been shirtless and running around the bathroom stalls for about 90 minutes before deputies were called to the scene. When Adkins arrived, Flores Colon was struggling with Deputy A. Chavez in the bathroom.  Flores Colon grabbed Adkins’ Taser, and that’s when Adkins fired his gun, killing him. That was Adkin’s second shooting. Back on March 16, Adkins fatally shot another man in Deltona.  Daniel A. Donarski’s wife called deputies saying he was off his usual medications and having a breakdown.  She said he was cursing and punching holes in the wall. The Sheriff’s Office said Donarski came out from the home with a shotgun and pointed it at Adkins about seven minutes after deputies arrived on the scene. Adkins was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.  He was put back on patrol on March 29.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.