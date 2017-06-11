President Trump drops in on wedding at his New Jersey club

President Donald Trump dropped in on a wedding reception at his New Jersey club late Saturday night.

Trump, who stayed at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, showed up unannounced at the reception at about 10:30 p.m., according to CNN.

Guests at the reception reportedly had no idea Trump would pop in until Secret Service agents showed up and cleared the way for the president.

Trump has made a habit of going out of his way to greet supporters when staying at his clubs.



Trump posed for photos and gave away signed hats before the crowd broke out into chants of “U-S-A!” CNN reported.