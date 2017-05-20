President Trump begins swing through Middle East 

President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for his first stop abroad since taking office, CNN reported.

Trump's stop in the Saudi capital is the first in an eight-day, five-country swing through the Middle East and Europe.

Air Force One landed at the King Khalid airport in Riyadh on Saturday morning, and Trump was greeted on the tarmac by King Salman and other high-level Saudi officials.

In Riyadh, a five-story image of Trump's face was projected on the exterior of the hotel he is staying at. Large billboards of Trump and King Salman lined the highway from the airport, CNN reported.

Trump will deliver a major speech Sunday to the leaders of more than two dozen Muslim nations, where he will urge countries to drive out extremists, CNN reported.