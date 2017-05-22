Pregnant woman’s cure for morning sickness? Boxing

An expectant mother in Australia decided to take a swing at curing her morning sickness.

Vicky Sims, 39, of Melbourne, who is nine months pregnant, found that working out helps to offset some of the symptoms of her pregnancy, according to Inside Edition.

Sims, a gym owner, has an exercise regime that consists of 30 minutes of boxing and 30 minutes of lifting weights that she has kept up throughout her pregnancy.

“When you are pregnant, there are so many restrictions and physical and emotional changes, which can be hard to adjust to, but exercise really helps (me) feel good,” Sims told Inside Edition.

She found that the exercise helped relieve the nausea related to her pregnancy. She also kept a strict diet through her first two trimesters, according to Inside Edition.

“Eating for two is a very old-fashioned mentality ... it’s not a green light to go crazy,” Sims told Inside Edition. “This is the most important time to be healthy, so although I have definitely relaxed with my food, I am still controlled and watching what I’m putting into my mouth.”

The mother-to-be gained fewer than 25 pounds while pregnant and started showing at seven months.

