Prank turns pineapple into modern art

A college prank has established that a pineapple, in the right setting, can be considered a work of art.

Ruairi Gray, a business information technology student at Robert Gordon University in Scotland, and Lloyd Jack, set up the prickly fruit at the “Look Again” exhibition at the school in an attempt to convince patrons that it is art.

It worked.

"I came in later and it had been put in a glass case. It's the funniest thing that has happened all year,” Gray told the Daily Mail. “My honors supervisor saw it and asked an art lecturer if it was real because he could not believe it.”

Gray purchased the pineapple as a joke for a little more than $1. Hundreds of students as well as instructors, who praised its genius, viewed it as art.

“Art is never something I had considered, but I'm hoping for an honorary degree now,” Gray said. “'If anyone wants to buy the masterpiece, I am now accepting offers.”