Prada paper clip costs more than one-way flight to Mexico

Prada is known for its Italian luxury fashions. But it’s recently added office supplies to the lineup, and those are just as expensive as some of the brand’s more popular items.

The company is selling paper clips, and you can purchase one for a whopping $185.

Described as a money clip on Barney’s website, the little tools are crafted in Italy, made out of sterling silver and stamped with the signature Prada logo.

And it could all be yours for just under 200 bucks. That’s pricier than a 1.7-ounce bottle of Prada’s Candy perfume, which retails for about $60. And it’s even more costly than a one-way flight from Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico, for $173.

wdstock/Getty Images A Prada designer boutique on 57th street in midtown Manhattan.

Sure, you can grab a box of 100 paper clips from Office Max for about $3 and one from Staples for about $2, but isn’t it better to keep your forms and files organized with a designer one?

Twitter doesn’t seem to think so. Many were baffled by the price tag.