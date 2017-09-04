Pittsburgh police said Monday that a 4-year-old was behind the wheel of the car that critically injured another child.

Pittsburgh police received a call at 7 p.m. Sunday that a child had been hit and pinned by a car on Johnston Avenue in Hazelwood.

Investigators said the 4-year-old child wanted to go to Chuck E. Cheese, so he grabbed the car keys and got into the car with his 6-year-old brother. The boy put the car into reverse and the 6-year-old fell out of the car, authorities said. The child was pinned underneath the vehicle, according to investigators.

Initial reports said the victim was 10 years old.

Rescue crews lifted the car and removed the wheel on the front passenger side to free the child. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he was listed in critical condition Monday.